- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Save
Saves parameters of the object in the file.
|
virtual bool Save(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] Handle of the file previously opened using the function FileOpen (...).
Return Value
true - successfully completed, false - error.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Save