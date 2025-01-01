CChartObjectArrow

CChartObjectArrow is a class for simplified access to "Arrow" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectArrow class provides access to common properties of "Arrow" objects to all of its descendants.

Declaration

class CChartObjectArrow : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectArrow Direct descendants CChartObjectArrowCheck, CChartObjectArrowDown, CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice, CChartObjectArrowRightPrice, CChartObjectArrowStop, CChartObjectArrowThumbDown, CChartObjectArrowThumbUp, CChartObjectArrowUp

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Arrow" graphical object Properties ArrowCode Gets/sets "Arrow Code" property Anchor Gets/sets "Anchor" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

