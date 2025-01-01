DocumentationSections
CChartObjectArrow is a class for simplified access to "Arrow" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectArrow class provides access to common properties of "Arrow" objects to all of its descendants.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectArrow : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectArrow

Direct descendants

CChartObjectArrowCheck, CChartObjectArrowDown, CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice, CChartObjectArrowRightPrice, CChartObjectArrowStop, CChartObjectArrowThumbDown, CChartObjectArrowThumbUp, CChartObjectArrowUp

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Arrow" graphical object

Properties

 

ArrowCode

Gets/sets "Arrow Code" property

Anchor

Gets/sets "Anchor" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

