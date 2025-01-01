CChartObjectFiboArc

CChartObjectFiboArc is a class for simplified access to "Fibonacci Arc" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectFiboArc class provides access to "Fibonacci Arc" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectFiboArc : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectFiboArc

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Fibonacci Arc" graphical object Properties Scale Gets/sets "Scale" property Ellipse Gets/sets "Ellipse" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

See also

Object types, Graphic objects