CChartObjectFiboArc

CChartObjectFiboArc is a class for simplified access to "Fibonacci Arc" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectFiboArc class provides access to "Fibonacci Arc" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectFiboArc : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectFiboArc

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Fibonacci Arc" graphical object

Properties

 

Scale

Gets/sets "Scale" property

Ellipse

Gets/sets "Ellipse" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

See also

Object types, Graphic objects