Z_Order (Get Method)
Gets the graphical object priority for receiving an event of mouse clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK).
long Z_Order() const
Return Value
Priority of a graphical object, attached to the class instance. If there is no object attached, it returns 0.
Z_Order (Set Method)
Sets the graphical object priority for receiving an event of mouse clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK).
bool Z_Order(
Parameters
value
[in] New value of priority of a graphical object for receiving the event CHARTEVENT_CLICK.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the priority.
Note
Z_Order property manages a priority when handling clicks on graphical objects. By setting the value greater than 0 (default value), you can increase the object priority when handling mouse clicks.