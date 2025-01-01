Z_Order (Get Method)

Gets the graphical object priority for receiving an event of mouse clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK).

long Z_Order() const

Return Value

Priority of a graphical object, attached to the class instance. If there is no object attached, it returns 0.

Z_Order (Set Method)

Sets the graphical object priority for receiving an event of mouse clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK).

bool Z_Order(

long value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of priority of a graphical object for receiving the event CHARTEVENT_CLICK.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the priority.

Note

Z_Order property manages a priority when handling clicks on graphical objects. By setting the value greater than 0 (default value), you can increase the object priority when handling mouse clicks.