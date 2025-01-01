- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Timeframes (Get Method)
Gets visibility flags of a graphical object.
|
int Timeframes() const
Return Value
Visibility flags of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns 0.
Timeframes (Set Method)
Sets visibility flags of a graphical object.
|
bool Timeframes(
Parameters
new_timeframes
[in] New visibility flags of the graphical object.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the flags of visibility.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Timeframes