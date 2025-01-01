DocumentationSections
Timeframes (Get Method)

Gets visibility flags of a graphical object.

int  Timeframes() const

Return Value

Visibility flags of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns 0.

Timeframes (Set Method)

Sets visibility flags of a graphical object.

bool  Timeframes(
   int  new_timeframes      // visibility flags
   )

Parameters

new_timeframes

[in]  New visibility flags of the graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the flags of visibility.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Timeframes  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- get timeframes of chart object   
   int timeframes=object.Timeframes();  
   if(!(timeframes&OBJ_PERIOD_H1))  
     {  
      //--- set timeframes of chart object  
      object.Timeframes(timeframes|OBJ_PERIOD_H1);  
     }  
  }  