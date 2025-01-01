Timeframes (Get Method)

Gets visibility flags of a graphical object.

int Timeframes() const

Return Value

Visibility flags of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns 0.

Timeframes (Set Method)

Sets visibility flags of a graphical object.

bool Timeframes(

int new_timeframes

)

Parameters

new_timeframes

[in] New visibility flags of the graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the flags of visibility.

Example: