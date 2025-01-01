LevelWidth (Get Method)

Gets the line width of the specified level of a graphical object.

int LevelWidth(

int level

) const

Parameters

level

[in] Number of graphical object level.

Return Value

Line width of the specified level of the graphical object attached to the instance of the class. If there is no attached object or the object does not have the specified level, it returns -1.

LevelWidth (Set Method)

Sets the line width of the specified level of the graphical object.

bool LevelWidth(

int level,

int new_width

)

Parameters

level

[in] Number of graphical object level.

new_width

[in] New line width of the specified level of a graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the width.

Example: