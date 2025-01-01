CChartObjectElliottWave3

CChartObjectElliottWave3 is a class for simplified access to "Correcting Wave" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectElliottWave3 class provides access to "Correcting Wave" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectElliottWave3 : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsElliott.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectElliottWave3 Direct descendants CChartObjectElliottWave5

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Correcting Wave" graphical object Properties Degree Gets/sets "Degree" property Lines Gets/sets "Lines" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

See also

Object types, Graphic objects