MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsElliott ToolsCChartObjectElliottWave3 

CChartObjectElliottWave3

CChartObjectElliottWave3 is a class for simplified access to "Correcting Wave" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectElliottWave3 class provides access to "Correcting Wave" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectElliottWave3 : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsElliott.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectElliottWave3

Direct descendants

CChartObjectElliottWave5

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Correcting Wave" graphical object

Properties

 

Degree

Gets/sets "Degree" property

Lines

Gets/sets "Lines" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

 

