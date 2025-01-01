GetDouble

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectGetDouble() to receive double values (of float and double types) of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of the function call:

Getting a property value without checking the correctness

double GetDouble(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop_id,

int modifier=-1

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of the graphical object double property.

modifier=-1

[in] Modifier (index) of a double property.

Return Value

Value of a double property - success, EMPTY_VALUE - cannot receive a double property.

Getting a property value in verifying the correctness of such treatment

bool GetDouble(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop_id,

int modifier,

double& value

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object double property.

modifier

[in] Modifier (index) of a double property.

value

[out] Link to a variable to place a double property value.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot get a double property.

Example: