LevelStyle (Get Method)

Gets the line style of the specified level of a graphical object.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle(

int level

) const

Parameters

level

[in] Number of graphical object level.

Return Value

Line style of the specified level of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object or the object does not have the specified level, it returns WRONG_VALUE.

LevelStyle (Set Method)

Sets the line style of the specified level of the graphic object.

int LevelStyle(

int level,

ENUM_LINE_STYLE style

)

Parameters

level

[in] Number of graphical object level.

style

[in] New line style of the specified level of a graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the style.

Example: