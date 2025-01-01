- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
LevelStyle (Get Method)
Gets the line style of the specified level of a graphical object.
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle(
Parameters
level
[in] Number of graphical object level.
Return Value
Line style of the specified level of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object or the object does not have the specified level, it returns WRONG_VALUE.
LevelStyle (Set Method)
Sets the line style of the specified level of the graphic object.
|
int LevelStyle(
Parameters
level
[in] Number of graphical object level.
style
[in] New line style of the specified level of a graphical object.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the style.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::LevelStyle