CChartObjectSubChart

CChartObjectSubChart is a class for simplified access to "Chart" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectSubChart class provides access to "Chart" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectSubChart : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectSubChart.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectSubChart

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Chart" graphical object Properties X_Distance Gets/sets "X_Distance" property Y_Distance Gets/sets "Y_Distance" property Corner Gets/sets "Corner" property X_Size Gets/sets "X_Size" property Y_Size Gets/sets "Y_Size" property Symbol Gets/sets "Symbol" property Period Gets/sets "Period" property Scale Gets/sets "Scale" property DateScale Gets/sets "Show date scale" property PriceScale Gets/sets "Show price scale" property Time "Stub" for time coordinate change Price "Stub" for price coordinate change Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

See also

