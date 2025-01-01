DocumentationSections
CChartObjectSubChart

CChartObjectSubChart is a class for simplified access to "Chart" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectSubChart class provides access to "Chart" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectSubChart : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectSubChart.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectSubChart

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Chart" graphical object

Properties

 

X_Distance

Gets/sets "X_Distance" property

Y_Distance

Gets/sets "Y_Distance" property

Corner

Gets/sets "Corner" property

X_Size

Gets/sets "X_Size" property

Y_Size

Gets/sets "Y_Size" property

Symbol

Gets/sets "Symbol" property

Period

Gets/sets "Period" property

Scale

Gets/sets "Scale" property

DateScale

Gets/sets "Show date scale" property

PriceScale

Gets/sets "Show price scale" property

Time

"Stub" for time coordinate change

Price

"Stub" for price coordinate change

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

See also

Object types, Object properties, Chart angle, Graphic objects