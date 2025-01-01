DocumentationSections
CChartObjectTrend

CChartObjectTrend is a class for simplified access to "Trend Line" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectTrend class provides access to "Trend Line" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectTrend : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Trend Line" graphical object

Properties

 

RayLeft

Gets/sets "Ray Left" property

RayRight

Gets/sets "Ray Right" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

 

See also

