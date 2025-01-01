CChartObjectTrend

CChartObjectTrend is a class for simplified access to "Trend Line" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectTrend class provides access to "Trend Line" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectTrend : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend Direct descendants CChartObjectChannel, CChartObjectFibo, CChartObjectFiboChannel, CChartObjectFiboExpansion, CChartObjectGannFan, CChartObjectGannGrid, CChartObjectPitchfork, CChartObjectRegression, CChartObjectStdDevChannel, CChartObjectTrendByAngle

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Trend Line" graphical object Properties RayLeft Gets/sets "Ray Left" property RayRight Gets/sets "Ray Right" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

See also

Object types, Graphic objects