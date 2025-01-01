DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsCChartObjectSetInteger 

SetInteger

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectSetInteger() to change integer properties (of type bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, color types) of a graphical object bound to class instance. There are two versions of the function call:

Setting a property value that does not require a modifier

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER   prop_id,     // integer property ID
   long                           value        // value
   )

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of a graphical object integer property.

value

[in]  New value of a changed integer property.

Setting a property value indicating the modifier

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER   prop_id,      // integer property ID
   int                            modifier,     // modifier 
   long                           value         // value
   )

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of a graphical object integer property.

modifier

[in]  Modifier (index) of an integer property.

value

[in]  New value of an integer property.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the integer property.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::SetInteger  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- set new color of chart object   
   if(!object.SetInteger(OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed))  
     {  
      printf("Set integer property error %d",GetLastError());  
      return;  
     }  
   for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++)  
     {  
      //--- set levels width  
      if(!object.SetInteger(OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,i,i))  
        {  
         printf("Set integer property error %d",GetLastError());  
         return;  
        }  
     }  
  }  