SetInteger
Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectSetInteger() to change integer properties (of type bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, color types) of a graphical object bound to class instance. There are two versions of the function call:
Setting a property value that does not require a modifier
|
bool SetInteger(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of a graphical object integer property.
value
[in] New value of a changed integer property.
Setting a property value indicating the modifier
|
bool SetInteger(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of a graphical object integer property.
modifier
[in] Modifier (index) of an integer property.
value
[in] New value of an integer property.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the integer property.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::SetInteger