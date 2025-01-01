SetInteger

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectSetInteger() to change integer properties (of type bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, color types) of a graphical object bound to class instance. There are two versions of the function call:

Setting a property value that does not require a modifier

bool SetInteger(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

long value

)

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object integer property.

value

[in] New value of a changed integer property.

Setting a property value indicating the modifier

bool SetInteger(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int modifier,

long value

)

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object integer property.

modifier

[in] Modifier (index) of an integer property.

value

[in] New value of an integer property.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the integer property.

Example: