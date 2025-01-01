Selectable (Get Method)

Gets the flag indicating an ability of a graphical object to be selected. In other words - if the graphical object can be selected or not.

bool Selectable() const

Return Value

Flag indicating the ability of the graphical object, attached to an instance of the class, to be selected. If there is no attached object, returns false.

Selectable (Set Method)

Sets the flag indicating the ability of a graphical object to be selected.

bool Selectable(

bool selectable

)

Parameters

selectable

[in] New value of the flag indicating an ability of a graphical object to be selected.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the flag.

Example: