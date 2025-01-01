ShiftPoint

Shifts a specified anchor point of the graphical object.

bool ShiftPoint(

int point,

datetime d_time,

double d_price

)

Parameters

point

[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.

d_time

[in] Increment of the time coordinate of the specified point.

d_price

[in] Increment of the price coordinate of the specified point.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot shift the point.

Example: