MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsCChartObjectCreateTime 

CreateTime

Gets the graphical object creation time.

datetime  CreateTime() const

Return Value

Creation time of the graphical object attached to the instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns 0.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::CreateTime  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- get create time of chart object   
   datetime create_time=object.CreateTime();  
  }  