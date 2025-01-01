Time (Get Method)

Gets the time coordinate of the specified anchor point of a graphical object.

datetime Time(

int point

) const

Parameters

point

[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.

Return Value

Time coordinate of the specified anchor point of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object or the object does not have this point, it returns 0.

Time (Set Method)

Sets the time coordinate of the specified anchor point of a graphical object.

bool Time(

int point,

datetime new_time

)

Parameters

point

[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.

new_time

[in] New value for the time coordinate of the specified graphical object anchor point.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the time coordinate.

Example: