- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Time (Get Method)
Gets the time coordinate of the specified anchor point of a graphical object.
datetime Time(
Parameters
point
[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.
Return Value
Time coordinate of the specified anchor point of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object or the object does not have this point, it returns 0.
Time (Set Method)
Sets the time coordinate of the specified anchor point of a graphical object.
bool Time(
Parameters
point
[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.
new_time
[in] New value for the time coordinate of the specified graphical object anchor point.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the time coordinate.
Example:
//--- example for CChartObject::Time