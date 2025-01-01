SetString

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectSetString() for changing string properties of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of a function call:

Setting a property value that does not require a modifier

bool SetString(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

string value

)

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object string property.

value

[in] New value of a changed string property.

Setting a property value indicating the modifier

bool SetString(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

int modifier,

string value

)

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object string property.

modifier

[in] Modifier (index) of a string property.

value

[in] New value of a changed string property.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change a string property.

Example: