CChartObjectHLine

CChartObjectHLine is a class for simplified access to "Horizontal Line" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectHLine class provides access to "Horizonal Line" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectHLine : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectHLine

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Horizontal Line" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects