CChartObjectHLine

CChartObjectHLine is a class for simplified access to "Horizontal Line" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectHLine class provides access to "Horizonal Line" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectHLine : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectHLine

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Horizontal Line" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

See also

Object types, Graphic objects