Width (Get Method)

Gets the line width of the graphical object.

int Width() const

Return Value

The line width of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns -1.

Width (Set Method)

Sets the line width of the graphical object.

bool Width(

int new_width

)

Parameters

new_width

[in] New value of the graphical object line width.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the width.

Example: