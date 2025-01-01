DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsCChartObjectWidth 

Width (Get Method)

Gets the line width of the graphical object.

int  Width() const

Return Value

The line width of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns -1.

Width (Set Method)

Sets the line width of the graphical object.

bool  Width(
   int  new_width      // thickness
   )

Parameters

new_width

[in]  New value of the graphical object line width.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the width.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Width  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- get width of chart object   
   int width=object.Width();  
   if(width!=1)  
     {  
      //--- set width of chart object  
      object.Width(1);  
     }  
  }  