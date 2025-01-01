CChartObjectCycles

CChartObjectCycles is a class for simplified access to "Cyclic Lines" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectCycles provides access to "Cyclic Lines" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectCycles : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectCycles

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Cycle Lines" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load

See also

