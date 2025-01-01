- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Tooltip (Get Method)
Gets the tooltip text of a graphical object.
|
string Tooltip() const
Return Value
The text of a tooltip of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns NULL.
Tooltip (Set Method)
Sets the text of the tooltip of a graphical object.
|
bool Tooltip(
Parameters
new_tooltip
[in] New text of a graphical object tooltip.
Return Value
true – success, false - cannot change the tooltip.
Note:
If the property is not set, then the tooltip generated automatically by the terminal is shown. A tooltip can be disabled by setting the "\n" (line feed) value.