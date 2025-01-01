Tooltip (Get Method)

Gets the tooltip text of a graphical object.

string Tooltip() const

Return Value

The text of a tooltip of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns NULL.

Tooltip (Set Method)

Sets the text of the tooltip of a graphical object.

bool Tooltip(

string new_tooltip

)

Parameters

new_tooltip

[in] New text of a graphical object tooltip.

Return Value

true – success, false - cannot change the tooltip.

Note:

If the property is not set, then the tooltip generated automatically by the terminal is shown. A tooltip can be disabled by setting the "

" (line feed) value.