CChartObjectFiboFan

CChartObjectFiboFan is a class for simplified access to "Fibonacci Fan" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectFiboFan class provides access to "Fibonacci Fan" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectFiboFan : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectFiboFan

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Fibonacci Fan" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects