SetDouble

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectSetDouble() to change double properties (of float and double types) of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of a function call:

Setting a property value that does not require a modifier

bool SetDouble(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop_id,

double value

)

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object double property.

value

[in] New value of a changed double property.

Setting a property value indicating the modifier

bool SetDouble(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop_id,

int modifier,

double value

)

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object double property.

modifier

[in] Modifier (index) of a double property.

value

[in] New value of a changed double property.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the double feature.

Example: