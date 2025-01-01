DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsCChartObjectSetDouble 

SetDouble

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectSetDouble() to change double properties (of float and double types) of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of a function call:

Setting a property value that does not require a modifier

bool  SetDouble(
   ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE   prop_id,     // double property ID
   double                        value        // value
   )

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of a graphical object double property.

value

[in]  New value of a changed double property.

Setting a property value indicating the modifier

bool  SetDouble(
   ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE   prop_id,      // double property ID
   int                           modifier,     // modifier 
   double                        value         // value
   )

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of a graphical object double property.

modifier

[in]  Modifier (index) of a double property.

value

[in]  New value of a changed double property.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the double feature.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::SetDouble  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
//---
   for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++)  
     {  
      //--- set level value of chart object  
      if(!object.SetDouble(OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,i,0.1*i))  
        {  
         printf("Set double property error %d",GetLastError());  
         return;  
        }  
     }  
  }  