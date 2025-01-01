- ChartId
SetDouble
Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectSetDouble() to change double properties (of float and double types) of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of a function call:
Setting a property value that does not require a modifier
|
bool SetDouble(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of a graphical object double property.
value
[in] New value of a changed double property.
Setting a property value indicating the modifier
|
bool SetDouble(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of a graphical object double property.
modifier
[in] Modifier (index) of a double property.
value
[in] New value of a changed double property.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the double feature.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::SetDouble