- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
ShiftObject
Shifts a graphical object.
bool ShiftObject(
Parameters
d_time
[in] Increment of the time coordinate of all anchor points.
d_price
[in] Increment of the price coordinate of all anchor points.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot shift the object.
Example:
//--- example for CChartObject::ShiftObject