LevelsCount (Get Method)

Gets the number of levels of a graphical object.

int LevelsCount() const

Return Value

Number of levels of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns 0.

LevelsCount (Set Method)

Sets the number of levels of the graphical object.

bool LevelsCount(

int levels

)

Parameters

levels

[in] The new number of levels of the graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the number of levels.

Example: