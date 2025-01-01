- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
LevelsCount (Get Method)
Gets the number of levels of a graphical object.
|
int LevelsCount() const
Return Value
Number of levels of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns 0.
LevelsCount (Set Method)
Sets the number of levels of the graphical object.
|
bool LevelsCount(
Parameters
levels
[in] The new number of levels of the graphical object.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the number of levels.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::LevelsCount