MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsCChartObjectLevelsCount 

LevelsCount (Get Method)

Gets the number of levels of a graphical object.

int  LevelsCount() const

Return Value

Number of levels of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns 0.

LevelsCount (Set Method)

Sets the number of levels of the graphical object.

bool  LevelsCount(
   int  levels      // number of levels
   )

Parameters

levels

[in]  The new number of levels of the graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the number of levels.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::LevelsCount 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get levels count of chart object  
   int levels_count=object.LevelsCount(); 
   //--- set levels count of chart object  
   object.LevelsCount(levels_count+1); 
  } 