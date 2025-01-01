DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsCChartObjectBackground 

Background (Get Method)

Gets the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.

bool  Background() const

Return Value

Flag for drawing the graphical object, attached to an instance of the class, on the background. If there is no attached object, returns false.

Background (Set Method)

Sets the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.

bool  Background(
   bool  background      // value of the flag
   )

Parameters

background

[in]  New value of the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the flag.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Background 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get background flag of chart object  
   bool background_flag=object.Background(); 
   if(!background_flag) 
     { 
     //--- set background flag of chart object 
     object.Background(true); 
     } 
  } 