Background (Get Method)

Gets the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.

bool Background() const

Return Value

Flag for drawing the graphical object, attached to an instance of the class, on the background. If there is no attached object, returns false.

Background (Set Method)

Sets the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.

bool Background(

bool background

)

Parameters

background

[in] New value of the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the flag.

Example: