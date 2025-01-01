- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Background (Get Method)
Gets the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.
|
bool Background() const
Return Value
Flag for drawing the graphical object, attached to an instance of the class, on the background. If there is no attached object, returns false.
Background (Set Method)
Sets the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.
|
bool Background(
Parameters
background
[in] New value of the flag for drawing a graphical object on the background.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the flag.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Background