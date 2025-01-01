Attach

Attaches a graphical object to an instance of the class.

bool Attach(

long chart_id,

string name,

int window,

int points

)

Parameters

chart_id

[out] Chart identifier.

name

[in] Name of the graphical object.

window

[in] Chart window number (0 – main window).

points

[in] Number of anchor points of the graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot bind the object.

Example: