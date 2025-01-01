CChartObjectText
CChartObjectText is a class for simplified access to "Text" graphical object properties.
Description
CChartObjectText class provides access to "Text" object properties.
Declaration
|
class CChartObjectText : public CChartObject
Title
|
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CChartObjectText
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create
|
|
Creates "Text" graphical object
|
Properties
|
|
Gets/sets "Angle" property
|
Gets/sets "Font" property
|
Gets/sets "FontSize" property
|
Gets/sets "Anchor" property
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Save
|
Virtual method for writing to file
|
virtual Load
|
Virtual method for reading from file
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual method of identification
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint
Derived classes:
See also
Object types, Object properties, Methods of object binding, Graphic objects