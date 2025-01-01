CChartObjectText

CChartObjectText is a class for simplified access to "Text" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectText class provides access to "Text" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectText : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectText Direct descendants CChartObjectLabel

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Text" graphical object Properties Angle Gets/sets "Angle" property Font Gets/sets "Font" property FontSize Gets/sets "FontSize" property Anchor Gets/sets "Anchor" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Derived classes:

See also

Object types, Object properties, Methods of object binding, Graphic objects