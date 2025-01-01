DocumentationSections
CChartObjectText

CChartObjectText is a class for simplified access to "Text" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectText class provides access to "Text" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectText : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectText

Direct descendants

CChartObjectLabel

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Text" graphical object

Properties

 

Angle

Gets/sets "Angle" property

Font

Gets/sets "Font" property

FontSize

Gets/sets "FontSize" property

Anchor

Gets/sets "Anchor" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Derived classes:

