- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
GetString
Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectGetString() for string property values of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of a function call:
Getting a property value without checking the correctness
|
string GetString(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of graphical object string property.
modifier=-1
[in] Modifier (index) of a string property.
Return Value
Value of a string property - success, "" - cannot receive a string property.
Getting a property value verifying the correctness of such treatment
|
bool GetString(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of a graphical object string property.
modifier
[in] Modifier (index) of a string property.
value
[out] Link to a variable to place a string property value.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot get a string property.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::GetString