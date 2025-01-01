GetString

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectGetString() for string property values of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of a function call:

Getting a property value without checking the correctness

string GetString(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

int modifier=-1

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of graphical object string property.

modifier=-1

[in] Modifier (index) of a string property.

Return Value

Value of a string property - success, "" - cannot receive a string property.

Getting a property value verifying the correctness of such treatment

bool GetString(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

int modifier,

string& value

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object string property.

modifier

[in] Modifier (index) of a string property.

value

[out] Link to a variable to place a string property value.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot get a string property.

Example: