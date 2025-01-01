- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
GetInteger
Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectGetInteger() to receive values of integer properties (of bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, color types) of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of the function call:
Getting a property value without checking the correctness
|
long GetInteger(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of the graphical object double property.
modifier=-1
[in] Modifier (index) of a double property.
Return Value
Value of an integer property - success, 0 - cannot receive an integer property.
Getting a property value verifying the correctness of the operation
|
bool GetInteger(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of a graphical object integer property.
modifier
[in] Modifier (index) of an integer property.
value
[out] Link to a variable to place an integer property value.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot get an integer property.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::GetInteger