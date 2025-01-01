GetInteger

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectGetInteger() to receive values of integer properties (of bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, color types) of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of the function call:

Getting a property value without checking the correctness

long GetInteger(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int modifier=-1

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of the graphical object double property.

modifier=-1

[in] Modifier (index) of a double property.

Return Value

Value of an integer property - success, 0 - cannot receive an integer property.

Getting a property value verifying the correctness of the operation

bool GetInteger(

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int modifier,

long& value

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of a graphical object integer property.

modifier

[in] Modifier (index) of an integer property.

value

[out] Link to a variable to place an integer property value.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot get an integer property.

Example: