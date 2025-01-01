DocumentationSections
GetInteger

Provides simplified access to the functions of API MQL5 ObjectGetInteger() to receive values of integer properties (of bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, color types) of a graphical object bound to a class instance. There are two versions of the function call:

Getting a property value without checking the correctness

long  GetInteger(
   ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,         // integer property ID
   int                           modifier=-1      // modifier 
   ) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of the graphical object double property.

modifier=-1

[in]  Modifier (index) of a double property.

Return Value

Value of an integer property - success, 0 - cannot receive an integer property.

Getting a property value verifying the correctness of the operation

bool  GetInteger(
   ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,      // integer property ID
   int                           modifier,     // modifier 
   long&                         value         // link to a variable
   ) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of a graphical object integer property.

modifier

[in]  Modifier (index) of an integer property.

value

[out]  Link to a variable to place an integer property value.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot get an integer property.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::GetInteger 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get color of chart object by easy method 
   printf("Objects color is %s",ColorToString(object.GetInteger(OBJPROP_COLOR),true)); 
   //--- get color of chart object by classic method 
   long color_value; 
   if(!object.GetInteger(OBJPROP_COLOR,0,color_value)) 
     { 
      printf("Get integer property error %d",GetLastError()); 
      return
     } 
   else 
      printf("Objects color is %s",color_value); 
   for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++) 
     { 
      //--- get levels width by easy method 
      printf("Level %d width is %d",i,object.GetInteger(OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,i)); 
      //--- get levels width by classic method 
      long width_value; 
      if(!object.GetInteger(OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,i,width_value)) 
        { 
         printf("Get integer property error %d",GetLastError()); 
         return
        } 
      else 
         printf("Level %d width is %d",i,width_value); 
     } 
  } 