CChartObjectRectangle

CChartObjectRectangle is a class for simplified access to "Rectangle" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectRectangle class provides access to "Rectangle" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectRectangle : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsShapes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectRectangle

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Rectangle" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

