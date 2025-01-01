CChartObjectRectangle

CChartObjectRectangle is a class for simplified access to "Rectangle" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectRectangle class provides access to "Rectangle" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectRectangle : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsShapes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectRectangle

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Rectangle" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load

