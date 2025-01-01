DocumentationSections
Window

Gets the index of the chart window where the graphical object is located.

int  Window() const

Return Value

The number of the chart window where the graphical object is located (0 - main window). If there is no bound object, it returns -1.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Window 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get window of chart object  
   int window=object.Window(); 
  } 