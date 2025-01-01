- ChartId
Price (Get Method)
Gets the price coordinate of the specified anchor point of a graphical object.
|
double Price(
Parameters
point
[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.
Return Value
Price coordinate of the specified anchor point of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object or the object does not have this point, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.
Price (Set Method)
Sets the price coordinate of the specified anchor point of a graphical object.
|
bool Price(
Parameters
point
[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.
new_price
[in] New value for the price coordinate of the specified graphical object anchor point.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the price coordinate.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Price