Price (Get Method)

Gets the price coordinate of the specified anchor point of a graphical object.

double Price(

int point

) const

Parameters

point

[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.

Return Value

Price coordinate of the specified anchor point of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object or the object does not have this point, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Price (Set Method)

Sets the price coordinate of the specified anchor point of a graphical object.

bool Price(

int point,

double new_price

)

Parameters

point

[in] Number of a graphical object anchor point.

new_price

[in] New value for the price coordinate of the specified graphical object anchor point.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the price coordinate.

Example: