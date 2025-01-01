LevelColor (Get Method)

Gets the line color of the specified level of a graphical object.

color LevelColor(

int level

) const

Parameters

level

[in] Number of graphical object level.

Return Value

Line color of the specified level of the graphical object attached to the instance of the class. If there is no attached object or the object does not have the specified level, it returns CLR_NONE.

LevelColor (Set Method)

Sets the line color of the specified level of the graphical object.

bool LevelColor(

int level,

color new_color

)

Parameters

level

[in] Number of graphical object level.

new_color

[in] New line color of the specified level of a graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the color.

Example: