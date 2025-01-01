- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Description (Get Method)
Gets a description (text) of a graphical object.
|
string Description() const
Return Value
Description (text) of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns NULL.
Description (Set Method)
Sets the description (text) of the graphical object.
|
bool Description(
Parameters
text
[in] New description (text) of a graphical object.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the description (text).
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Description