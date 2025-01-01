Description (Get Method)

Gets a description (text) of a graphical object.

string Description() const

Return Value

Description (text) of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns NULL.

Description (Set Method)

Sets the description (text) of the graphical object.

bool Description(

string text

)

Parameters

text

[in] New description (text) of a graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the description (text).

Example: