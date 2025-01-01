DocumentationSections
Description (Get Method)

Gets a description (text) of a graphical object.

string  Description() const

Return Value

Description (text) of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns NULL.

Description (Set Method)

Sets the description (text) of the graphical object.

bool  Description(
   string  text      // text
   )

Parameters

text

[in]  New description (text) of a graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the description (text).

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Description 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get description of chart object  
   string description=object.Description(); 
   if(description==""
     { 
      //--- set description of chart object 
      object.Description("MyObject"); 
     } 
  } 