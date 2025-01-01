Style (Get Method)

Gets the line style of the graphical object.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style() const

Return Value

Line style of the graphical object attached to the class instance. If there is no attached object, it returns WRONG_VALUE.

Style (Set Method)

Sets the line style of the graphical object.

bool Style(

ENUM_LINE_STYLE new_style

)

Parameters

new_style

[in] New value of the graphical object line style.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the style.

Example: