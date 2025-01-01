DocumentationSections
Style (Get Method)

Gets the line style of the graphical object.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  Style() const

Return Value

Line style of the graphical object attached to the class instance. If there is no attached object, it returns WRONG_VALUE.

Style (Set Method)

Sets the line style of the graphical object.

bool  Style(
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  new_style      // style
   )

Parameters

new_style

[in]  New value of the graphical object line style.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the style.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Style  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- get style of chart object   
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=object.Style();  
   if(style!=STYLE_SOLID)  
     {  
      //--- set style of chart object  
      object.Style(STYLE_SOLID);  
     }  
  }  