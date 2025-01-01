- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Style (Get Method)
Gets the line style of the graphical object.
ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style() const
Return Value
Line style of the graphical object attached to the class instance. If there is no attached object, it returns WRONG_VALUE.
Style (Set Method)
Sets the line style of the graphical object.
bool Style(
Parameters
new_style
[in] New value of the graphical object line style.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the style.
Example:
//--- example for CChartObject::Style