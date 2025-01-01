CChartObjectBitmap

CChartObjectBitmap is a class for simplified access to "Bitmap" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectBitmap class provides access to "Bitmap" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectBitmap : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectBitmap

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Bitmap" graphical object Properties BmpFile Gets/sets "BMP Filename" property X_Offset Gets/sets "X_Offset" property Y_Offset Gets/sets "Y_Offset" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

See also

Object types, Object properties, Graphic objects