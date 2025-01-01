DocumentationSections
CChartObjectBitmap

CChartObjectBitmap is a class for simplified access to "Bitmap" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectBitmap class provides access to "Bitmap" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectBitmap : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectBitmap

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Bitmap" graphical object

Properties

 

BmpFile

Gets/sets "BMP Filename" property

X_Offset

Gets/sets "X_Offset" property

Y_Offset

Gets/sets "Y_Offset" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

See also

Object types, Object properties, Graphic objects