Course 2: Trading Questions and Answer

COURSE 2: TRADING QUESTION AND ANSWERS

A practical course covering real trading questions, common trader mistakes, and clear professional answers. This section strengthens your understanding of market logic, execution, psychology, and the core principles needed before applying any strategy.





























































































COURSE 3: RISK AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Here you learn the most important part of trading: risk, money management, position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation. This course shows how professionals protect their accounts and how to apply safe, consistent rules in all market conditions.

