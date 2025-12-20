





COURSE 6: STRATEGY 1 — S&R WITH CANDLESTICK PATTERNS A complete strategy combining support/resistance zones with candlestick confirmation to create simple, reliable entries. Perfect for traders who need a clean approach before moving to advanced systems.

























































































You Have Reached the End on the PHASE 1, The online course below are PHASE 2 and this phase you will learn about ADVANCED Tools Used by Professional Traders











COURSE 7: THE ATOMIC ANALYST This course focuses on the Atomic Analyst indicator — a structured, non-repainting system built for clarity, directional bias, and rule-based entries. You learn how to use signals, stop-loss logic, risk templates, and the new Atomic Filter designed for the 2026 market.

OC 7: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757478







COURSE 8: THE SMART TREND TRADING SYSTEM

A full deep dive into STTS — a multi-indicator market system with trend-following, reversal, and scalping strategies. You learn cloud logic, breakout structure, trailing stop rules, volume candles, reversal zones, and multi-timeframe confirmation.

OC 8: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757466









COURSE 9: THE MENA TREND SCANNER

This course teaches how to scan the entire market from one chart using a professional multi-pair, multi-timeframe dashboard. You learn how to choose the strongest pairs, avoid bad market conditions, and combine scanner direction with STTS structure.

OC 9: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765073









COURSE X: THE SMART MONEY CONCEPTS

This course explains institutional logic — liquidity, order blocks, imbalance, BOS/CHoCH, and structural shifts. You learn how professional price movement works and how SMC integrates naturally with Levels 1, 2, and 3 of PSTS.

OC X: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757495









COURSE 11: THE SMART UNIVERSAL EXPERT ADVISER

This course teaches how to automate your strategies without coding. You learn how the Smart Universal EA reads indicator buffers, executes trades, manages stop-loss and take-profit, applies filters, and converts manual systems into rule-based automation.

OC 11: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757566