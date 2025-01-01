DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeSetMarginMode 

SetMarginMode

Mevcut hesap ayarlarına göre teminat hesaplama modunu değiştirir.

void  SetMarginMode()

Dönüş Değeri

Yok.

Not

Teminat hesaplama modu ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ile belirtilir.

 