Setzte den Berechnungsmodus der Marge in Übereinstimmung mit den Einstellungen des aktuellen Kontos.

void  SetMarginMode()

Rückgabewert

Nein.

Hinweis

Der Berechnungsmodus der Marge wird in ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE angegeben.

 