CheckResultMarginLevel

Gibt den Wert des margin_level-Felds der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.

double  CheckResultMarginLevel() const 

Rückgabewert

Der Wert des margin_level-Felds (Margin-Ebene, die nach der Ausführung erforderlichen Transaktion bleibt) der MqlTradeCheckResult-Struktur zurück, die während der Abfrageüberprüfung gefüllt war.