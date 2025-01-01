文档部分
CheckResultMarginLevel

获取检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 margin_level 字段的值。

double  CheckResultMarginLevel() const 

返回值

检查请求正确性时填充的 MqlTradeCheckResult 类型 margin_level 字段 (交易操作执行后设置) 的值。