CheckResultMarginLevel

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'margin_level' (teminat seviyesi) alanının değerini alır.

double  CheckResultMarginLevel() const 

Dönüş değeri

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'margin_level' alanının değeri (alım-satım işleminin ardından ayarlanacak olan teminat seviyesi).