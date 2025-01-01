DocumentationSections
CheckResultMarginLevel

Gets the value of the margin_level field of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.

double  CheckResultMarginLevel() const 

Return Value

The value of the margin_level field (margin level that will be set after the execution of the trade operation) of MqlTradeCheckResult type filled while checking the request correctness.