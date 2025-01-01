ドキュメントセクション
CheckResultMarginLevel

リクエストの正当さをチェックしながら満たされた MqlTradeCheckResult 型の margin_level フィールド の値を取得します。

double  CheckResultMarginLevel() const 

戻り値

リクエストの正当さをチェックしながら満たされたMqlTradeCheckResult 型の margin_level （取引操作実行の後で設定される証拠金レベル）フィールド の値を取得します。