DeleteOrders

모든 주문을 삭제합니다.

virtual bool  DeleteOrders()

반환 값

거래 작업이 수행되었으면 true, 그게 아니면 false.

참고

이는 모든 주문을 삭제합니다(모든 주문에 대한 DeleteOrder()).

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 모든 리밋/스탑 주문 삭제                                     |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: 거래 작업이 성공적이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.     |
//| 비고: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::DeleteOrders()
  {
   bool result=false;
   int  total=OrdersTotal();
//---
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      if(m_order.Select(OrderGetTicket(i)))
        {
         if(m_order.Symbol()!=m_symbol.Name()) continue;
         result|=DeleteOrder();
        }
     }
//---
   return(result);
  }