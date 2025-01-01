문서화섹션
OpenLong 

OpenLong

롱 포지션을 오픈합니다.

virtual bool  OpenLong(
   double    price,    // 가격
   double    sl,       // 스탑 로스
   double    tp        // 이익 실현
   )

Parameters

price

[in]  시장 진입가.

sl

[in] 스탑 로스 가격.

tp

[in] 이익 실현 가격.

반환 값

거래 작업이 수행되었으면 true, 그게 아니면 false.

참고

거래량(LotOpenLong(...) 메서드)을 가져오고 거래량이 0이 아닌 경우 롱 포지션(Buy() 거래 객체 메서드)을 오픈합니다.

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 롱 포지션 오픈 또는 리밋/스탑 주문 설정                       |
//| INPUT:  price - 가격,                                           |
//|         sl    - 스탑 로스,                                       |
//|         tp    - 이익 실현.                                     |
//| OUTPUT: 거래 작업이 처리되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.      |
//| 비고: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::OpenLong(double price,double sl,double tp)
  {
   if(price==EMPTY_VALUEreturn(false);
//--- 오픈용 로트를 가져옵니다
   double lot=LotOpenLong(price,sl);
//--- 오픈용 로트를 확인합니다
   if(lot==0.0) return(false);
//---
   return(m_trade.Buy(lot,price,sl,tp));
  }