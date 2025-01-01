문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertDeinitSignal 

DeinitSignal

거래 시그널 객체를 초기화 해제합니다.

virtual void  DeinitSignal()

반환 값

None.