MaxOrders (Get Method)

허용된 주문의 최대 양을 가져옵니다.

int  MaxOrders()

반환 값

허용된 주문의 최대 양.

MaxOrders (Set Method)

허용된 주문의 최대 양을 설정합니다.

void  MaxOrders(
   int     max_orders        // 주문량
   )

Parameters

max_orders

[in]  허용된 주문의 최대 금액의 새 값.

반환 값

None.

참고

기본적으로 허용되는 주문의 최대 양은 1입니다.